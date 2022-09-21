Poor Jio mobile internet affects City centre business: Traders

“There is increased dependence on internet connectivity over the phone, customers are using their connections for banking and payment transaction, these transactions get disrupted due to poor mobile data network and it ultimately affects the business,” Kitab said.

He said the areas, which have been “worst sufferers of the “snags in digital payments are Residency Road, Regal Chowk and surrounding markets.”

“This has badly affected the sales of these markets and as per our survey, out of 10 customers who use digital payments, nine complain of poor mobile data connectivity,” Kitab said.

He appealed to the internet service provider to resolve the issue on priority.