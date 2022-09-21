Poor Jio mobile internet affects City centre business: Traders

Srinagar: The Confederation of all India Traders (Kashmir unit) has accused the Jio internet of poor connectivity in the city centre and adjoining marketplaces in the Central Business District here.
In a statement, the CAIT President for its Kashmir unit, Farhan Kitab said in the era of online business transactions the Jio was giving nightmares to shoppers and traders alike.
“There is increased dependence on internet connectivity over the phone, customers are using their connections for banking and payment transaction, these transactions get disrupted due to poor mobile data network and it ultimately affects the business,” Kitab said.
He said the areas, which have been “worst sufferers of the “snags in digital payments are Residency Road, Regal Chowk and surrounding markets.”
“This has badly affected the sales of these markets and as per our survey, out of 10 customers who use digital payments, nine complain of poor mobile data connectivity,” Kitab said.
He appealed to the internet service provider to resolve the issue on priority.