‘Popularity of herbal tea growing in Kashmir’

Srinagar: Business head, Matson Tea Furqan Mattoo said that the popularity of herbal teas has increased in Kashmir after a surge of COVID cases across the globe.
In a statement, Mattoo said that “Kashmir lacks a diverse tea culture due to people’s preference for noon chai and black tea and are generally unwilling to try new blends, so introducing a healthy alternative is quite challenging. However, COVID did prompt people to rethink their diets, and that gave us the opportunity to enter the market with herbal teas.”
“We experienced not only a major spike in sales of kehwa on our website and in retail stores but also a huge demand and interest for our herbal teas. The popularity of Kashmir Kehwa and herbal teas is increasing due to their antioxidant content and calming effects.”
“There is ample evidence that drinking these types of teas can improve your health, thus driving up their market share. Even though there are many online home remedies available, local people remain loyal to their centuries-old recipe of Kashmiri Kahwa which is delightful,” he added.