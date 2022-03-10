‘Popularity of herbal tea growing in Kashmir’

Srinagar: Business head, Matson Tea Furqan Mattoo said that the popularity of herbal teas has increased in Kashmir after a surge of COVID cases across the globe.

In a statement, Mattoo said that “Kashmir lacks a diverse tea culture due to people’s preference for noon chai and black tea and are generally unwilling to try new blends, so introducing a healthy alternative is quite challenging. However, COVID did prompt people to rethink their diets, and that gave us the opportunity to enter the market with herbal teas.”