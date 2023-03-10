Postpone imposition of property tax until J&K’s economic situation improves: KCCI to government

In a statement issued the apex chamber has stated that “KCCI would urge and appeal the Lieutenant Governor Administration that since the economic scenario of the UT is not conducive for overloading the people with taxes of any sort at this stage, the property tax notified to be imposed be shelved for now at least until the economy of the UT recovers fully.”

“It also needs mention here that the economic status of the UT can not be measured with the yardstick applied in its neighbouring states/UT like Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. In future when the economy stabilizes the imposition of property tax/ other taxes could be discussed by the administration with the stakeholders before the imposition of the same.”