Poultry prices shoot up as Govt rate list goes missing

Srinagar: There appears to be little relief for consumers on the ground despite officials' claims that they have taken action against poultry sellers selling chicken at exorbitant prices.

The high cost of poultry is being lamented by shoppers all around Srinagar, who say it is hurting their finances.

The government set the price of chicken at 130 rupees a kilogram, but the consumers claim that the sellers are selling chicken at a much higher price than the government-approved rate list.

The chicken is being sold for Rs 160 per kilogramme in the heart of Srinagar, while it is being sold at Rs 165 per kilogramme in the outskirts of Hazratbal, according to a market survey done by this reporter.

The consumers said that despite their repeated pleas, the authorities are not taking tough action to address the problem of violation of its own approved rate list.

"As the authorities let their guard down, these sellers start charging rates as per their sweet will giving a damn to set prices. The idea of adhering to the price list is nonexistent, and when we query the vendor about it, they pay no attention," said Ishfaq Ahmad a Srinagar resident.

Consumers from Hazratbal outskirts like Batapora, Burzahma, Gasoo, Tailbal, and Soura complain that with negligible market checks in their area, the poultry sellers are having a free hand to charge exorbitant rates. The consumers appealed to authorities to increase the market checking in the area so that they will not have to suffer.