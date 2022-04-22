Power cuts distressing for tourism sector: TAAK

Srinagar: Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has expressed serious concern over the long power outages in Kashmir causing immense problems to the hospitality sector and locals as well.
In a statement, TAAK President FarooqKuthoo said not only locals but also tourists who are staying in many different hotels across the length and the breadth of the Valley have been put to a lot of inconveniences.
“Kashmir is witnessing a good tourist footfall over the past several months but the power outages are causing lot of distress to the tourists, especially at budget and mid-segment hotels. The high-end hotels may have power backup but the budget segment is facing huge problems.”
TAAK President said tourists have been complaining of bad experiences causing immense distress to the travel organisers who have attracted them here for memorable trips.
Kuthoo said the bad experiences of the travellers is sending a wrong message across and damaging the reputation of the tourism industry.
TAAK President appealed to the LG Administration and Power Development Department to ensure proper supply, especially during evening and morning hours so that the travellers leave back with good memories.