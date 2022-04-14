Power Grid celebrates AmbedkarJayanti

Srinagar, Apr 14: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, Northern Region Transmission System – II, Jammu celebrated the birth anniversary of DrBhimaraoRamjiAmbedkar across its establishments in Northern Region-II.
According to a press statement issued here, in these celebrations, floral tributes as a mark of respectful homage were paid to DrBhimaraoRamjiAmbedkar.
Lectures, quizzes, various other competitions and cultural programmes were organized in which the life and contribution of DrAmbedkar was highlighted.
The employees, their family members and children took an active interest and were full of enthusiasm to showcase their talent.
In one such event organized at its Regional Headquarters in Jammu, Prof. DeepankarSen Gupta, an eminent political economist delivered a keynote lecture on the Baba sahib’s life, principles and contribution.
K V Sampath Kumar, General Manager (Finance) and officials of Power Grid alongwith their family members participated in this function.
A quiz competition among the children was also organized on this occasion. A documentary on the life of Baba sahib was also shown. The programme ended with prize distribution among the winners of various competitions organized on this occasion, the statement said.