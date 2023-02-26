Power Ministry urges states to fill up vacancies in regulatory commissions

Power Secretary Alok Kumar recently wrote to all Chief Secretaries, pointing out that posts lying vacant in these commissions hamper their smooth functioning, and therefore has directed them to expedite the filling up of vacancies.

The SERCs play an important role in ensuring reliable and quality power supply to consumers and therefore for their smooth functioning, vacancies to the posts of chairpersons and members should be filled up in a time-bound manner, he said in his letter.