Power supply to public toilet for tourists snapped at Nigeen Lake

The electricity connection to the sole public lavatory built by the tourism department for visitors was reportedly cut off a few days ago "without any rhyme or reason," according to tourism vendors near Nigeen Lake.

According to Manzoor Ahmad, who runs a Shikhara near Ghat No. 2 of Nigeen Lake, "KPDCL officials cut the power connection of the public convenience after which a few of the tourists slipped and got injured which is a sad state of affairs and creates a bad image for the tourism sector."