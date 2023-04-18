Power supply to public toilet for tourists snapped at Nigeen Lake

Srinagar, Apr 18: Authorities cut off the electricity to the public toilet at Nigeen Lake in an odd occurrence that has annoyed travellers and garnered ire from travel industry professionals.
The electricity connection to the sole public lavatory built by the tourism department for visitors was reportedly cut off a few days ago "without any rhyme or reason," according to tourism vendors near Nigeen Lake.
According to Manzoor Ahmad, who runs a Shikhara near Ghat No. 2 of Nigeen Lake, "KPDCL officials cut the power connection of the public convenience after which a few of the tourists slipped and got injured which is a sad state of affairs and creates a bad image for the tourism sector."
Tourists have also complained about snapping of power connections. "It is ironic that everywhere there is electricity in Kashmir and the officials have disconnected the power supply at the public toilet," said Mahesh Kumar a tourist.
Meanwhile, the houseboat owners, shikarawallas have urged the Chief Secretary. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir. to take notice of this issue and initiate strict action against the officials involved in snapping power connections to the public toilet meant for tourists.