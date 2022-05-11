Power tariff hike proposal unjust: CCIK

Srinagar: The Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) has expressed serious concern over the government's proposal to hike power tariffs in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, President CCIK Tariq Rashid Ghani said Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited's (KPDCL) proposal of a tariff hike of over 12 percent is uncalled for and unjust.

Ghani said the government is ready to hike the tariff during good times however it has never heeded our request for amnesty in power tariff and other user charges during adverse times.

He said the government should first compensate for the losses the people suffered for many years, especially since 2019.