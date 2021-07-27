Prepare roadmap for boosting business of Super Bazars: Secretary Cooperatives

The Secretary was informed that there are 7 super bazars in the UT that have done a cumulative business of about Rs. 3038.44 lakhs during the previous financial year despite getting affected by covid-19 pandemic with a profit of Rs 52.93 lakhs during this period.

It was further reported that the department has prepared a plan of refurbishing these stores at a cost of 50 lakhs each for which DPRs have been vetted. It was said that the works would be taken up shortly and completed during the current working season itself.

Later the Secretary visited several Cooperative establishments including Super Bazar Srinagar, Kashmir Cooperative Printing Press, Exchange Road and Gas godown of JaKFED at Kursu, Padshahibagh.

At Super Bazar Srinagar the Secretary asked the management to display the items professionally in the store and make the store more attractive. She asked them to display boards exhibiting the extent of discount on each item there. She asked them to install flexi prints outside the store announcing saving deals and other offers by the store.

At Kashmir Cooperative Printing Press the Secretary asked the staff to make a revival plan and upgrade the machinery of this oldest printing press of the valley. She asked them to introduce automation and digital printing besides asking other cooperatives to carryout their printing jobs from the very press.

At JaKFED Gas Godown the Secretary asked the officers to verify the title of the property and carry out its evaluation as per market rates. She said that such a property could be of great use if capitalized properly.

Besides the Secretary reviewed the liquidation process of JaKFED properties and asked the constituted committee to submit the report till the end of this month.