Present most friendly face to encourage investors: Dr Jitendra to J&K Bank management

Welcoming MD & CEO of Jammu & Kashmir Bank Baldev Prakash, who had called on the minister, into his new role, Singh said, the bank has a rich legacy, having been founded even before the independence of India.

It is, therefore, in the best interest of upholding the respectability of banking services as well as citizens' benefits that the bank is managed with the highest professional norms, the minister was quoted as having said in the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The Minister of State for Personnel said, in recent times, J&K bank had been, on certain occasions, in the news for wrong reasons.