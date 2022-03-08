Principal Secretary Horticulture chairs SLEC meeting of MIDH

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Horticulture, Agriculture Production and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Chaudhary, today chaired the State Level Executive Committee (SLEC) meeting of Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).
Navin Choudhary had a detailed review of progress made under the mission during 2021-22 besides deliberating on annual action plan for the financial year 2022-23 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pertinently, the mission is a centrally sponsored scheme for overall development of horticulture funded by the Government of India in the ratio of 90:10. Its objective is to encourage aggregation of farmers into FPO/FIG's, enhance productivity and skill development besides the creation of employment opportunities.
This mission included components like the establishment of new gardens, organic farming, creation of water resources, import of plant material, the centre of excellence for Horticulture, post-harvest management, HR management, food processing etc.
Mission Director MIDH, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat gave detailed presentation detailing the implementation of MIDH annual action plan 2021-22.
The meeting had deliberations on DPRs of the project based activities like establishment of CA Store Units and Food Processing Units of Private Entrepreneurs for assistance under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).
Principal Secretary, after detailed discussion, approved three CA storage projects for submission to Government of India for sanction. He also accorded sanction to one Walnut Processing unit for assistance under MIDH.
Navin Choudhary, while discussing the proposed MIDH annual action plan for 2022-23, issued instructions for laying emphasis on irrigation and High Density Plantation. He directed the officers to earmark sufficient funds for Poly Green House, Anti-Hail Net and some other components.
Principal Secretary emphasized the need for vigorous promotion of high density plantation having huge potential and scope in Jammu region under MIDH.