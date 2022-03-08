Principal Secretary Horticulture chairs SLEC meeting of MIDH

Pertinently, the mission is a centrally sponsored scheme for overall development of horticulture funded by the Government of India in the ratio of 90:10. Its objective is to encourage aggregation of farmers into FPO/FIG's, enhance productivity and skill development besides the creation of employment opportunities.

This mission included components like the establishment of new gardens, organic farming, creation of water resources, import of plant material, the centre of excellence for Horticulture, post-harvest management, HR management, food processing etc.

Mission Director MIDH, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat gave detailed presentation detailing the implementation of MIDH annual action plan 2021-22.