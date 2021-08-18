Principal Secy I&C chairs Apex Level Export Promotion Committee meeting

Further, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) under the aegis of Department of Industries and Commerce has been given a mandate to drive and upscale export activities in the UT and has since been working in the exports sector of J&K.

Member Secretary of the Committee, Ankita Kar, who is Managing Director, JKTPO, gave a detailed presentation on various measures initiated by the UT to upscale the process of exports in J&K.

During the meeting, the participants deliberated on various issues envisaging further strengthening of export scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting had a detailed discussion on several issues including approval for identified ODOP export items under “District as Export Hub Plan”, in-principal approval for standardized template for “District Export Plan” for Jammu district which shall be a model plan and central to preparation of “Export Action Plan” of all districts and restructuring of existing Export Policy in order to boost exports of J&K.

The Draft Export Policy was placed before the Apex level committee for necessary recommendations and directions to departments for their comments.