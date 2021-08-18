Principal Secy I&C chairs Apex Level Export Promotion Committee meeting

Srinagar: Exports Commissioner J&K and Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur today chaired the first Apex level Committee meeting to discuss and review promotion of exports in Jammu and Kashmir.
The J & K government has constituted the Apex level and District level Export Promotion Committees to boost exports from the UT.
Further, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) under the aegis of Department of Industries and Commerce has been given a mandate to drive and upscale export activities in the UT and has since been working in the exports sector of J&K.
Member Secretary of the Committee, Ankita Kar, who is Managing Director, JKTPO, gave a detailed presentation on various measures initiated by the UT to upscale the process of exports in J&K.
During the meeting, the participants deliberated on various issues envisaging further strengthening of export scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.
The meeting had a detailed discussion on several issues including approval for identified ODOP export items under “District as Export Hub Plan”, in-principal approval for standardized template for “District Export Plan” for Jammu district which shall be a model plan and central to preparation of “Export Action Plan” of all districts and restructuring of existing Export Policy in order to boost exports of J&K.
The Draft Export Policy was placed before the Apex level committee for necessary recommendations and directions to departments for their comments.
Export Commissioner, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, highlighted the importance of incorporating new ideas and techniques to develop the export market of J&K for creation of better supply chain for exports.
Pertinently, the agenda of the Apex Level Export Promotion Committee meeting was furthered by the stakeholder discussion conducted on Aug 17, 2021 by JKTPO during a virtual meeting. The meeting which was chaired by Ankita Kar, Managing Director, JKTPO was joined by stakeholders from various organizations including Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Federation of Indian Exports (FIEO), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), J&K, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PHDCCI), J&K, ASSOCHAM, J&K and FICCI, J&K to discuss the strategy to develop the export scenario of J&K.
Further, various points including the challenges and strategies to overcome the challenges during the process were also discussed.