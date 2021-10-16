Principal Secy SDD reviews functioning of ITI Bhaderwah

Doda: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, who is on an extensive tour to Chinab Valley, today reviewed the functioning of ITI Bhaderwah.

He was accompanied by ADC, SSP, Joint Director, Jammu, SDD besides other senior officers. The Principal Secretary took stock of all trades running in the Institute and interacted with the skill trainers.

While interacting with Superintendent ITI, Ravinder Singh Bhatti and other faculty members, Dr Samoon enquired about the trades and training being provided to students in the Institute. He emphasised upon them to ensure that technological innovations are optimally adopted in the Institute enabling the pass outs to compete in present fast growing industrial world.

Dr. Samoon asked the concerned to arrange regular field visits for the students to different industrial houses so that they get practical knowledge of working there.