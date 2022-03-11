Privi Life group organises pesticide dealers meet

Srinagar, Mar 11: Privi Life Sciences Private LTD - a Mumbai based company organised pesticide dealers meet here.
In a statement issued here, R S Rajan, Managing Director, Privi Life Sciences said “Privi Group has a leadership mantle in speciality chemicals. PRIVI Life Sciences has been built on a foundation of R&D with innovation, unique patented technologies,wide range of products with OMRI and Eco certification.
We have registered our pioneering success in 16 countries for B2B,& B2C initiatives and are focusing on expanding in many more in future. We are committed to doing our best, contributing to the space of Climate-Smart Agriculture. It's time to ReEarth."