Procurement of goods, services from MSMEs | FCIK seeks action against violators of government orders

It has also been observed that many contractors were using imported deodar-resembling timber against specified deodar specie mentioned in the contracts, informed FCIK.

“Such imported timber is far less in cost than Deodar which is sold only by the J&K State Forest Corporation alone” said FCIK adding that “departments required to ascertain in the first instance that how could a contractor quote rates below the average sale price of JKSFC if he didn’t intend to deviate from specifications later”.

"FCIK had recently taken up the matter of the use of Rajasthani Kota stone in place of local devri stone tiles in a smart city project which amounted to brazen deviation from the specifications. All such quality issues could be taken care of only when these industrial goods were procured from industrial units."

FCIK has urged all Administrative departments to monitor that their subordinate offices adhere to the government instructions regarding earmarking and procurement of 25 percent of their annual requirements from MSMEs besides segregating industrial goods from works contracts.

The finance department has already established that a meagre cost towards the installation of an industrial product could not change its nomenclature to a works contract, informed FCIK.

FCIK has invited the attention of Principal Secretary PWD and Chief Engineer R&B towards the NIT No: 05 of R&B/Khanabal/2023-24/E-Tendering/1035-44 dated 24-04-2023 issued by Executive Engineer, R&B Division, Khanabal for 16 various works and has sought their intervention in making the concerned to change the eligibility criteria for specified industrial related works to keep it restricted to registered MSMEs only.