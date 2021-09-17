Procurement of IT equipment, services UT level committee constituted in State Taxes deptt

Jammu: The J&K government has constituted a UT level committee for the procurement of IT equipment and services in the State Taxes department.

As per the Finance department order, the committee will have the Commissioner State Taxes department as its chairman while a representative of the Finance department, not below the rank of Additional Secretary; Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement) Jammu; Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement) and a representative from the Industries department J&K, not below the rank of Additional Secretary will be its members.

Two senior most programmers of State Taxes department and a representative from Information Technology department will be Technical members.

Additional Commissioner State Taxes (Tax, Planning Policy and Advance Ruling) Jammu and Kashmir will be its member secretary.