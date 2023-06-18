'Production of good quality seed, post-harvest management our main focus'

Srinagar, June 18: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited Potato seed multiplication farm (SMF) Kalnag Anantnag.
During the visit, the Director Agriculture inspected different blocks of the multiplication farm and interacted with the concerned technical experts regarding various latest interventions adopted by the farm this year.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Agriculture said that the departmental farms must focus on the development and multiplication of high-yielding varieties of agricultural crops (including potatoes), appropriate production and protection technologies, post-harvest management and production of good quality seed.
Chowdhury Iqbal said the departmental farm has to play a pivotal role in achieving the ambitious goal of self-reliance in the field of seed requirement. He assured the concerned officers of every possible support for strengthening the farm on modern scientific lines.
Director Agriculture said from the last two years the department is diversifying the departmental farms in terms of crops and other agriculture activities. "We have achieved good results vis-a-vis farmers' satisfaction over the quality of planting material but still there is a great scope for improvement", he added.
Director Agriculture exhorted the concerned officers to invite farmers and agri-preneurs from the concerned areas to these departmental farms and hold demonstration sessions with them so the modern trends and technologies in this trade could be imparted to the grassroots level in a comprehensive manner.