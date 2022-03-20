Profile of Gulf investors visiting J&K

Srinagar: Two months after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Dubai visit, where several important memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with multiple UAE companies were signed, a high-level delegation of businessmen from Gulf countries landed in Srinagar on Sunday evening.

Business delegates visiting J&K includes Ahmad Mohd Ramadhan Alrafei, Group CEO, Roya International. He is a very highly respected businessman with an exemplary reputation for promoting UAE to the world.

He has established several business ventures across the GCC, Europe, US and the Asian markets.