Profile of Gulf investors visiting J&K

Srinagar: Two months after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s Dubai visit, where several important memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with multiple UAE companies were signed, a high-level delegation of businessmen from Gulf countries landed in Srinagar on Sunday evening.
Business delegates visiting J&K includes Ahmad Mohd Ramadhan Alrafei, Group CEO, Roya International. He is a very highly respected businessman with an exemplary reputation for promoting UAE to the world.
He has established several business ventures across the GCC, Europe, US and the Asian markets.
Kamal Puri, Chairman Skyline University, a billionare educationist, visionary, and entrepreneur. The Chairman of Skyline International Group Limited had his postgraduate degree in Travel, Tourism, Marketing and Management from the prestigious Delhi University, which was the foundation of his professional and personal versatility.
Abdulla Omar Ahmad Ahmad Altayer, Executive Director AlTayer Group, he heads the AlTayer retail in the Middle East region. AlTayer Group has operations in 6 countries including over 200 stores and 23 showrooms.
Ramesh Kumar Sawarthia, Chairman, Sawarthia Group, Sawarthia Group is a leading global group, connecting millions with diversified products and services. Jassim Mohammed Jassim Ahli, Director Intercontinental Dubai, he leads a chain of hotels.
Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi , MD Saleh Mohammed Ramadan Trading, a renowned and highly-respected businessman in the real estate and commercial trading business industry.
Manohar Mohanlal Lahori. Indian Palmon Group Chairman and CEO, an Indian business magnate, investor, and philanthropist. Manohar serves as the chairman and CEO of Palmon Group. He is considered to be one of the most successful investors in Dubai.
Abdulaziz Mohd Saeed Abdulla , Hanadi Trading Est. Promoter, he has diversified business in hospitality and trading sectors having established excellent business connections across the UAE and Asian Subcontinent countries. A resourceful individual having representation across various business sectors.
Mohammad Ali Redha Alhasimi, Ali AlHashemi Group Managing Director, he is the MD of the Al Hashemi Group with business activities across the GCC countries.
Tauseef Chaman, City Tower Real Estate CEO, one of the top real estate and property developers and contractors in UAE.
Salem Abdulaziz Mustafa Abdulla Almazrooqi, Rawaaj Partner, representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi. Mohamed Saleh Hassan Mohamed Almulla , Everon Dubai Trade Owner, he is an appointed representative of Sheikh Rashid Bin Majid Al Mualla, a member of the ruling family of Umm Al Quwain. Avid investor in real estate and hospitality.
Abdulla Mohammad Yousuf Abdulla Alshaibani, Emirates International Investment Group CEO. he is a talented and innovative entrepreneur, a member of the board of directors of the International College of Cardiology, a member of the Emirates Board of Business Sustainable Development among others.
Abdelrahim Abdalla Mohamed Safar, Gulf Travel & Tourism Chairman, a pioneering entrepreneur in the travel and tourism sector of UAE having experience of 44 years.
Abdulla Ali Salem Mohammad Mubarak, Ava Art Gallery Owner, a highly successful entrepreneur in the hospitality sector.
Karan Kumar Bhawnani, Indian West Zone Group CEO, West Zone is known to be one of the UAE’s renowned retail chain with more than 100 operational stores across Middle East.
Ayman Abdulrahman S Alhilali, Saudi Alpha Sky CEO, a Saudi national with diversified business interests. He holds key positions in some of the most renowned companies and government positions in Saudi Arabia.
Saif Bin Abdulaziz Bin Yagub Alserkal, Al Mal Capital Head Business Development investment specialist into long term principal and private equity investment activities.
Badr Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi, Saleh Mohammed Ramadan Trading Managing Director, a proficient businessman in real estate and the import and export sectors.
Ali Abdulkareem Ali Almarzooqi, Century Financial Senior Executive Director, he is actively involved in establishing business ventures in the UAE with strong associations across various sectors.
Shaikh Abdelaziz Humaid Saqer Alqasimi, Dr. Anshul Govila Indian Saudi German Hospital Director- Strategy. Representative of Makarem Sobhi Batterjee (President of Saudi German Hospital).
Ahmad Mohammad Salem Alroom Almheiri UAE DED Manager, a government official of Dubai Department of economic development.
Deepak Kumar, Indian Krishna International Managing Director, a leading distributor of telecom devices and consumer electronics in over 20 countries.
Ashok Kalidas Kotecha, BAPS Hindu Mandir Chairman, chairman of the first Hindu temple in UAE.
Mansour Mohamed Nasir Nasralla Alzarooni, Al Maha Real Estate CEO. He owns an investment and real estate business in Sharjah and is a regular investor in commercial and residential development.
Awadh Mohamed Al Sh Mogrin Sultan, , Rajeev Gandotra, Anish Mehta Indian Deloitte & ICAI Dubai UAE Director He is the President of ICAI Dubai.
Anurag Chaturvedi, Andersen UAE CEO. He is the current Vice- President of ICAI Dubai.
Mazher Farooqui Sabir, Indian Khaleej Times Senior Editor Multi-award winning, Dubai-based journalist at Khaleej Times.