Progress of PM Gati Shakti reviewed in J&K

As of now 39 Central Government Departments/Ministries, all 28 States and 8 Union Territories have been onboarded onto the PMGS-NMP with their respective State Master Plans and are utilizing the GIS data layers to plan infrastructure projects.

She informed that, with the use of PMGS, MoRTH has planned over 8,891 kms length of roads using NMP. MOR has planned over 27,000 kms on NMP and has reported greater speed in completing Final Location Surveys (FLS) – MOR finalized 427 Final Location Surveys (FLS) in FY’ 22 compared to 57 in FY ’21. In the case of Detail Route Survey (DRS) done by MoPNG, it used to take 6-9 months to prepare 46 reports manually but now using NMP through electronic DRS (eDRS) within the click of a button the DRS reports gets created which has made the process simpler and faster.