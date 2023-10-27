Progress of PM Gati Shakti reviewed in J&K

Srinagar, Oct 27: Special Secretary (Logistics), Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Sumita Dawra reviewed the progress made by UT of Jammu and Kashmir on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan at Srinagar today.
A statement said Dawra discussed the prospects of improving the usage of PM GatiShakti's approach for infrastructure planning and area development with Administrative Secretary, Industry and Commerce Vikramjit Singh.
Dawra said that following the completion of two years of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, significant progress has been seen in the adoption of the National Master Plan (NMP) for multimodal infrastructure planning by Ministries and States/UTs.
As of now 39 Central Government Departments/Ministries, all 28 States and 8 Union Territories have been onboarded onto the PMGS-NMP with their respective State Master Plans and are utilizing the GIS data layers to plan infrastructure projects.
She informed that, with the use of PMGS, MoRTH has planned over 8,891 kms length of roads using NMP. MOR has planned over 27,000 kms on NMP and has reported greater speed in completing Final Location Surveys (FLS) – MOR finalized 427 Final Location Surveys (FLS) in FY’ 22 compared to 57 in FY ’21. In the case of Detail Route Survey (DRS) done by MoPNG, it used to take 6-9 months to prepare 46 reports manually but now using NMP through electronic DRS (eDRS) within the click of a button the DRS reports gets created which has made the process simpler and faster.
Emphasising on the significant focus given to infrastructure planning through PM Gati Shakti, Smt. Dawra said that the Network Planning Group (NPG) at Central level has evaluated three projects for Jammu and Kashmir namely: Gurdaspur -Jammu-Srinagar-Natural Gas Pipeline (GJSPL), Samba – Mansar – Udhampur (with link to Domel) and Green Energy Corridor Phase-II: Inter-State Transmission System for 13 GW Renewable Energy (RE) Projects in Ladakh has been planned.
Accentuating the inherent advantages of the UT, she encouraged the Department to use the PM Gati Shakti Portal for infrastructure and social sector planning, such as all-weather road/power connectivity to schools, Anganwadi centres, hospitals, road connectivity to horticulture clusters etc.
Appraising the status of the implementation of PMGS in Jammu and Kashmir, Vikramjit Singh, Administrative Secretary, Industry and Commerce expressed that the Union Territory (UT) has uploaded 300+ data layers and has onboarded 37 Departments. In addition, mechanisms ensuring data quality have been adopted to ensure data standardization.
With the use of UT PMGS master portal, various industrial estates in Jammu and Kashmir such as Kartholi, Bari Brahmana and Sahar Logate (Jammu Division), Medicity Bemina in Srinagar (Kashmir Division), etc, are being planned. The UT is also identifying charging stations for electronic vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir on the spatial transformation available on the UT PMGS portal.