Prohibitively expensive airfares make travel to Ladakh costlier

Srinagar: Around this time, flying to Leh from Jammu and Kashmir or Delhi will practically burn a hole in your wallet, especially if you’re a student or someone from a low-income family. Reason: The closure of the Srinagar-Leh route, along with a massive influx of travellers on the Delhi-Leh sector, has caused prices to skyrocket.

Due to the recent significant snowfall and subsequent closure of the Srinagar-Leh national highway since January, Ladakh is still cut off from the rest of the nation.

This time, air travel is the sole means of entering and leaving Ladakh because the road, which normally serves as the only land connection between the Kashmir Valley and the Ladakh area and the rest of India, is currently closed.