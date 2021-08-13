Project matching UT share as first charge in Capex Budget: FC Finance to deptts

In this regard, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta has issued fresh directions to the departments to project matching UT shares as first charge in the Capex Budget.

“Instances have been observed that departments are not projecting the UT matching share in Capex Budget and the demands are made for the same after the finalization of the Budget,” reads a circular issued by the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department which has expressed displeasure over the practice adopted by some of the departments.

It further says that: “This causes hindrance in completion of projects and unnecessary delay in receiving funds under CSS from Government of India resulting in hampering the project with least outcome.” “It is therefore, impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries to direct their subordinates to avoid such instances in future and project the correct amount of UT matching share as first charge in Capex Budget,” the FC Finance Department has directed.

Acting tough against the delaying practice, in this circular, the FC Finance has warned that “The non - compliance of this shall be viewed seriously and disciplinary action initiated against the defaulting of officers / officials.”