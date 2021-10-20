Promote livelihoods of SHGs under SFURTI Scheme: Dr Sehrish

Adding further Dr Sehrish said that under convergence with various departments, the Self Help Group (SHG) members must establish their livelihoods both in Farm Sector and Non-Farm Sectors. Since there is huge potential of dairy in the district, the BPMs were directed to enroll SHG members under Farmer producer organizations (FPOs) and initiate group activities for forward linkages and take their business to a higher level.

Dr Sehrish further stressed upon the BPMs, to develop strategies for saturation of rural households in time bound manner and enrol women into the fold of SHGs to avail the benefits of the scheme and the existing Community based organizations (CBOs)should be utilized for federating the left over rural Households.

While informing the meeting about progress of Blocks, the officials apprised that 35936 rural women have been federated into 4338 SHGs and an amount of Rs 29.03 crore had been provided to the SHGs as capitalization from the Mission.

It was given out that in addition, the SHGs have been credit linked with the Banks to the tune of Rs 44.15 crores. The SHG members have invested the amount in different livelihoods like, Fishponds, Aromatic products, Mushroom cultivation, poultry farms, Dairy units, handicrafts and handloom besides under convergence various livelihood initiatives have been successfully initiated with other line departments.