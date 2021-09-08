Promote new tourism destinations in J&K: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review various activities being undertaken by the Tourism Department to highlight and promote new tourist destinations of Jammu and Kashmir.

Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department along with MD, JKTDC, and concerned officers of the Department participated in the meeting.

It was informed that the Tourism Department is organizing various events to attract local and foreign tourists to the Union territory. Recently, several road shows have been organized across major cities of the country to promote tourism-related events, activities, and destinations in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was further informed that as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the Department will organize an iconic week celebration in the last week of October 2021.

The Chief Secretary asked the Tourism Department to promote 75 new tourist places by developing comprehensive facilities in an integrated manner having adequate provisions of recreational activities, eateries, and restrooms. The Department was asked to organize a 3-month tourism festival from November to January around the new tourist places.

Dr. Mehta further directed the Department to preserve, restore, and promote the cultural and architectural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. He advised the Department to raise awareness about these places by organizing dedicated travel, trekking-expeditions, mountain bike adventures and stays around the identified sites.