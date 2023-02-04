Promoting clean fuels, Union Minister inaugurates ‘Towards Panchamrit’

New Delhi, Feb 4: With a view to promote adoption of clean fuels, Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey on Saturday inaugurated “Towards Panchamrit”. Officials said that to drive the country towards cleaner mobility, the Central government is giving a major push to clean fuels.
“Towards Panchamrit” event is an effort in this direction, to promote adoption of “Panchamrit’’ which is 5 clean fuels -- Hydrogen, Ethanol, Bio Diesel, Gas and Electric Vehicles.
Towards Panchamrit, the Conference & Exposition on schemes for promotion and development of the automotive industry in the country was held at International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, Haryana.
Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey and MoS Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar also inaugurated the exposition and ICAT Incubation Centre.