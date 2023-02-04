Promoting clean fuels, Union Minister inaugurates ‘Towards Panchamrit’

“Towards Panchamrit” event is an effort in this direction, to promote adoption of “Panchamrit’’ which is 5 clean fuels -- Hydrogen, Ethanol, Bio Diesel, Gas and Electric Vehicles.

Towards Panchamrit, the Conference & Exposition on schemes for promotion and development of the automotive industry in the country was held at International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Manesar, Haryana.