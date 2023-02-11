‘Promoting entrepreneurship crucial for creating vibrant Startup ecosystem’

Srinagar, Feb 11: Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today inaugurated a one-day Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) at the Institute’s Sempora campus.
This EAP was organised to help entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners understand the resources & support available to them, and encourage them to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.
“It is possible to tap local resources and create a niche market around the world. There are a number of examples of people outside the UT creating specialty products and selling them on international markets. Similar initiatives can also be undertaken by our young entrepreneurs. The talent here is plentiful, they just need some guidance and assistance,” said Director, JKEDI.
By raising awareness through these programs, we can help entrepreneurs & aspiring business owners access the resources and support they need to succeed, he added.