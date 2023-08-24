Promoting MICE Tourism | EY organises leaders meet in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 23: Ernst & Young (EY), one of the world's largest professional services networks, successfully hosted its Partners and Leaders Meet in Srinagar.
A statement said that this significant event comes on the heels of the G20 discussions on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism and represents a remarkable leap forward in global corporate engagement with regions of immense natural and cultural value.
This one of the first corporate events held by a global Big 4 firm was attended by over 100 team members including partners, leaders and senior management of the firm from across India.
EY, renowned as one of the prestigious Big Four accounting firms, has historically organised impactful offsite meetings and leaders' gatherings held in prominent international cities such as Amsterdam, Copenhagen, and Dubai.
The recent Srinagar meet emerges as a trailblazing endeavour, highlighting the region's potential as a destination for high-profile corporate gatherings and underscoring its growing potential as a MICE Tourism hub.
The Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, played a pivotal role in supporting the event as part of its MICE Tourism promotion campaign. Adil Zaidi, an EY Partner from the EDA (Economic Development Advisory) sector expressed his overwhelming appreciation for the event's success and the warm welcome extended by the region.
Zaidi also expressed his optimism about potential future collaborations between EY and the Department of Tourism, further solidifying the firm's commitment to contributing to the region's progress, the statement said.