‘Promotion of high-value crops need of the hour’

Furthermore, 205 Bee colonies were also distributed among the beneficiaries costing Rs 11 lakh with a subsidy of 80 percent.

Speaking on the occasion, DC directed the concerned authorities to extend their range of operations and involve more and more unemployed youth under various welfare programmes sponsored by the department.

He also urged the unemployed youth to come forward and avail benefits of various welfare and self-employment schemes.

Moreover, DC stressed on disseminating awareness among the people about various new and scientific mushroom cultivating methods so that production and productivity is increased.