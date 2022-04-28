‘Promotion of high-value crops need of the hour’

Baramulla: In a bid to increase the farming dividends by promoting high-value crops and to engage maximum youth in Agriculture Sector, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar handed over 200 mushroom units to the beneficiaries.
As per the statement, these units costing Rs 60 lakh with a subsidy of 50 percent under Aspirational District Programme (Award money) were handed over to them at a function organised by Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department at KhawajaBaghBaramulla.
Furthermore, 205 Bee colonies were also distributed among the beneficiaries costing Rs 11 lakh with a subsidy of 80 percent.
Speaking on the occasion, DC directed the concerned authorities to extend their range of operations and involve more and more unemployed youth under various welfare programmes sponsored by the department.
He also urged the unemployed youth to come forward and avail benefits of various welfare and self-employment schemes.
Moreover, DC stressed on disseminating awareness among the people about various new and scientific mushroom cultivating methods so that production and productivity is increased.
While interacting with the farmers, DC said that shifting to High density crops is the option to achieve a double dividend and assured that the department will devise a more profitable crop substitution programme and will also provide farmers with material and technical assistance for growing alternate crops.
Interacting with the farmers and enthusiastic growers, the DC said that the Department is in mission mode for the cultivation of multi crops so as to enhance the remunerative outputs for the farmers with the adoption of modern scientific technologies.
Meanwhile, the sale distribution Center KhawajaBagh also started the sale of mushrooms on the occasion during which fresh mushrooms were sold among the people.