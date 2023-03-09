Property Tax: CCI calls for Jammu bandh on Saturday

Jammu: Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu (CCI) with the support of Yuva Rajput Sabha has given Jammu Bandh call on Saturday against the imposition of property tax in Jammu.

Addressing a press conference here, CCI Jammu president, Arun Gupta said that “The property tax was imposed unilaterally without consulting the elected representatives. We were expecting that our demand would be considered but it was not done which is very unfortunate.” He said that the decision to impose tax should be left to an elected government and the elected urban local body.

He said that “Therefore, we have decided to go for a one-day symbolic bandh in Jammu on Saturday with the support of Bazaar Associations and Yuva Rajput Sabha.”

“For the last 15 days, they never clarified the type of tax being imposed on commercial institutions. Why is the factual position being hidden from the business community?” said the CCI president.