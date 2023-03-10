PROPERTY TAX |Jammu transporters not supporting Jammu bandh call

Jammu, Mar 10: All J&K Transport Welfare Association today has announced that they won’t extend support to the Jammu Bandh Call which was given by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu and Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS).
The Jammu bandh call was given by CCI and YRS on Saturday in protest against the property tax imposition in Jammu and Kashmir and they had appealed to the government to review its decision so that it can be decided by an elected government in the Union Territory.
Transporters have made it clear that they will not be able to support the Jammu Bandh call.
“The transporters were not taken into confidence,” said the representative of transporters. However, they opposed the imposition of property tax and insisted on making a proper road map to oppose property tax.
They said that “Our vehicles will remain operational in Jammu and Kashmir. Our transport association represents Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, we give a ten days ultimatum to the government before going for a bandh call so that people do not suffer.”
However, they said that they will unite and prepare a memorandum in the coming days and submit it to the government regarding demands including property tax.
He threatened that if the government will not take back the property tax; the transport association will take a decision in the interest of the people and possibly will come in support of the bandh call by involving CCI Jammu, Jammu Bar and Transporters in future.