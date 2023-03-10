PROPERTY TAX |Jammu transporters not supporting Jammu bandh call

The Jammu bandh call was given by CCI and YRS on Saturday in protest against the property tax imposition in Jammu and Kashmir and they had appealed to the government to review its decision so that it can be decided by an elected government in the Union Territory.

Transporters have made it clear that they will not be able to support the Jammu Bandh call.

“The transporters were not taken into confidence,” said the representative of transporters. However, they opposed the imposition of property tax and insisted on making a proper road map to oppose property tax.