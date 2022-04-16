Provide CCTVs to traders on subsidy, installments: CCIK to Admin

Srinagar: Chamber Of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK) President, Tariq Rashid Ghani has urged the government to provide financial assistance to the traders for the purchase of CCTV cameras.
In a statement, CCIK President said every trader can’t afford to install the CCTV camera and thus should be limited to big business houses that can afford it.
The CCIK further said the administration can’t force traders to buy something which they can’t afford or which has financial implications.
He, however, said the government can encourage traders to install the surveillance cameras by offering them on subsidised rates and instalments through financial implications.
Besides, the CCIK President hailed SSP Srinagar Rakesh Bhalwal for extending the deadline for the installation of cameras till Eid.
Earlier, the police issued directions to the traders to install upto 19th April 2022.
However, after the request of the CCIK President, the SSP Srinagar has agreed to allow some more time to traders till Eid for the installation of surveillance cameras.
CCIK President hailed the gesture of the police and assured him of all the cooperation.