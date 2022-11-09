Provide facilities to keep Sonamarg accessible to tourists this winter: JKHC urges Govt

Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya urged the LG administration, to make sure that Sonamarg, a popular winter tourist destination, has the services required for simple travel by visitors.

Chaya during a press conference held here in Sonamarg stated that the government is making preparations to keep the popular health resort Sonamarg open during the winter. “Facilities should be provided to travellers, particularly heating arrangements in hotels, water, and electricity, along with good planning for its promotion at all levels as a winter destination,” he stated.