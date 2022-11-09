Provide facilities to keep Sonamarg accessible to tourists this winter: JKHC urges Govt

Srinagar, Nov 9: Since the government has decided to keep the popular tourist destination Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district open throughout the winter and promote it as a winter tourist destination, hoteliers, traders, and others involved in the tourism industry have urged the authorities to ensure uninterrupted basic facilities so they can conduct business as usual.
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Mushtaq Chaya urged the LG administration, to make sure that Sonamarg, a popular winter tourist destination, has the services required for simple travel by visitors.
Chaya during a press conference held here in Sonamarg stated that the government is making preparations to keep the popular health resort Sonamarg open during the winter. “Facilities should be provided to travellers, particularly heating arrangements in hotels, water, and electricity, along with good planning for its promotion at all levels as a winter destination,” he stated.
The government must also provide electricity here over the winter, and the roads must remain connected as well, he continued, adding, “We stand side by side with the government and we will make it succeed.”
President JKHC Sonamarg Chapter J&K Hoteliers club, Farooq Hafiz said that fire fighting and water storage are among the main demands that are needed in Sonamarg to keep winter tourism going.
He also appealed to LG Manoj Sinha to ensure the required services are available for the smooth movement of tourists to the Sonamarg tourist destination this winter.
Notably, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole recently visited Sonamarg where he chaired a high-level meeting of officers to review winter preparedness for keeping Sonamarg open during the winter.
JKHC Secretary General Tariq Ghani urged the tourism department to hold a grand New year event at Sonamarg so that more tourists and locals are attracted to Sonamarg.