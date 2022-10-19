Provide hassle-free lending to unemployed youth: CS to Banks

Srinagar: Government is committed to bring down the unemployment in J&K and the financial sector needs to put in a place an actionable mechanism to saturate self-employment in J&K by the end of November 2022.

This was stated by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta while chairing the 8th Union Territory Level Bankers’ Committee meeting in Srinagar to review achievements of banks and financial institutions operating in Jammu and Kashmir for the half year ended September 2022.

He said banks now need to move towards sustainable, equitable and outcome-based banking for sustained gains.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Secretary, Dr Mehta stated that employment generation is the major challenge of the Government and it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to address the issue.