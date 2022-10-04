Provident Fund Commissioner presides over awareness programme at Ladakh

Srinagar, Oct 4: Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, UT J&K and Ladakh, Rizwan Uddin is on a two-day visit to UT of Ladakh.
As per the statement issued here, EPFO, Leh conducted an awareness programme on EPF and MP Act, 1952 and schemes framed thereunder at Lamdon Senior Secondary School, Leh. Representatives of Schools, Hotels and other establishments and other stakeholders participated in the awareness programme.
At the outset, Regional PF Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin highlighted the importance of enrolling employees, contractual or casual, under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to extend the benefits of social security schemes.
He spoke at length about the schemes framed under EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, such as the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1952 and Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995. He shared about the modalities of employees’ contributions and administrative charges regarding the same schemes.
He also briefed the participants about the benefits envisaged under the three schemes to the members/beneficiaries. Stakeholders were also apprised of benefits of pension and Insurance to the family under EPS Scheme, 1995 and under EDLI Scheme, 1976 respectively to family members in the event of unfortunate death of members.
Rizwan Uddin stressed the establishment to ensure remittance of provident funds in respect of all eligible members including outsourced employees timely and appropriately. He also assured to resolve the issues faced by the schools, hotels, other establishments and stakeholders by providing handholding support and training as per the requirements and needs, particularly on UAN activation, KYC updation, Claim settlement and E-nomination. Live demonstration about obtaining UAN with a mobile Number was made for a number of employees of Schools and other Establishments. UANs were provided to many such employees on the spot, whose nomination Bank KYC was not complete. Employers were advised to complete KYC and e-nominations of all employees.
Ankur Janghu and Pawan Kumar, Enforcement Officers also addressed the gathering. The meeting also deliberated on various other issues, including the Problems associated with the implementation of EPF and MP Act, 1952; Coverage of establishment and enrollment of members; issues related to enrollment of members, UAN activation, and KYC seeding. Issues relevant to compliance with the Act; members/beneficiaries under schemes were also discussed along with the doubts and queries raised by the participants.