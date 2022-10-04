Provident Fund Commissioner presides over awareness programme at Ladakh

At the outset, Regional PF Commissioner, Rizwan Uddin highlighted the importance of enrolling employees, contractual or casual, under the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) to extend the benefits of social security schemes.

He spoke at length about the schemes framed under EPF and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, such as the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1952 and Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995. He shared about the modalities of employees’ contributions and administrative charges regarding the same schemes.