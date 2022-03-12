Provident fund interest rate cut to 4-decade low of 8.1%

New Delhi: Interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits on Saturday was cut to a four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for the current 2021-22 fiscal from 8.5 per cent in the previous year.

This is the lowest interest rate since 1977-78 on deposits that employees make towards their retirement fund. The interest rate on employees provident fund that year stood at 8 per cent.

The 8.1 per cent interest rate was recommended by the Central Board of Trustees after its meeting in Guwahati under the chairmanship of Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, a labour ministry press statement said.