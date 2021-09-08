PSC on SC, ST interacts with J&K Bank management, employees

Srinagar: Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes today held several interaction and deliberation sessions with J&K Bank management and employees as well as officers and Jawans of Border Security Forces (BSF) to know about the working conditions and other issues of the committee’s subject matters.

On the outset, the study group met employees of J&K Bank who briefed about the work culture of the bank and talked about reservations, recruitment and other issues of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and welfare measures and programmes of the Bank. Speaking during discussion, Chairman MP, Dr Kirit P Solanki enquired about the issues and grievances of the employees. Besides, the committee also enquired about other important issues, viz the mechanism to address grievances of the employees belonging to SC/ST categories.

Also, the committee held deliberations and sought the feedback from the Chairman and Managing Director of J&K Bank, R K Chhibber with respect todue representation of SCs and STs in the institution, services and training for such categories, promotion andappraisals of such employees. The committee appreciated the measures taken by J&K Bank with respect to implementation of different schemes and disbursing of loans meant for weaker sections like SC/ST. The team also held an interaction with Jawans