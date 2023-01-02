PSU general insurance unions call off their Jan 4 strike

The strike has been called off following an agreement reached with the management of the companies at the conciliation meeting called by the Chief Labour Commissioner, Central.

“Various arguments took place in the meeting from both sides and finally, the CLC advised the managements to give proper bilateral opportunity for discussion with the Associations within 15 days and take the suggestions,” Trilok Singh, Convenor-North Zone, Joint Forum of Trade Unions and Association (JFTU), told IANS.