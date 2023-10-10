Public Outreach Programme | Union Minister Inaugurates Women’s SHGs Exhibition

She inspected the Buddhist stupa, Akhnoor fort and the Jio-Pota Ghat, situated on the banks of river Chenab signifying the rich historical and cultural heritage of the region.

Afterwards, Meenakshi Lekhi visited ancient Narsingh Dham Temple, Ghagwal in Samba and offered prayers there.

Later, Union Minister inaugurated an exhibition of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) stalls in Nakshatra Gardens of Narsingh Dham. She inspected the stalls and interacted with the officials of handloom and handicrafts Department stall. She witnessed a live demonstration of Calico Block printing on fabric and even printed a fabric herself. She appreciated the unique talent of calico printers and provided valuable suggestions on contemporary fabrics and styles. She also commended the work done by NRLM UMEED.