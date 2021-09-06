Pulwama siblings generate employment by manufacturing bio-fertilizers

“Last year, we sold more than 1000 quintals of vermicompost, 1000 liters of bio- fertilizers and 1000 liters of bio- pesticides,” said Sheikh.

According to Sheikh, initially only a smaller number of farmers were acquainted with the use of organic fertilizers and plant protection products but gradually the demand for such products increased.

“As agriculturists became aware about the harmful effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, they began taking to organic products,” said Sheikh.

Although Sheikh does not sell his products in the open markets, the farmers visit his unit and purchase the products directly.

Sheikh’s brother Bilal Ahmad said that initially they made only bio- fertilizers and conducted the soil testing but later they also prepared the bio- pesticides.

“There was a pressing need for a soil testing lab as it is important for a farmer to ascertain the health of soil for good harvest, and for this reason we established the lab on the priority basis,” Ahmad said.

He said that many farmers were not aware about the soil-testing which usually resulted in low yield.

Ahmad said that they also prepared bio-fungicides like Trichoderma, which was an effective fungicide.

“It has proven effective in controlling the root-rot both in conventional and high density varieties of apples” he said.

Ahmad said that he received help and assistance from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in preparing the fungicide.