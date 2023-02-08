Pune-based NGO Sarhad to organise World Apple Conference in Srinagar

As per the statement, the conference is being organised in order to better empower the apple growers/ farmers of Jammu and Kashmir who have been facing huge losses due to unprecedented fall in prices of their produce during the last 5-6 seasons.

“Even this year the apple fetched prices below expectations this year leading to losses for farmers across the state. Hence the conference comes just in the right time to explore possible avenues to help mitigate the effect of crop and financial losses to apple farmers owing to unforeseen circumstances such as natural disasters, low crop yield, weak market, and storage issues. Crop insurance, value addition, cold storage, logistics and supply chain management and integration shall be the core focus of the conference,” reads the statement.