Puri urges OPEC chief to infuse sense of affordability in oil markets amid rising crude prices

During his meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais on the sidelines of the ongoing annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023, Puri urged OPEC to recognise the gravity of the current economic situation and called upon him to use his office to imbue a sense of pragmatism, balance and affordability in the oil markets.

During the discussions, the Petroleum Minister highlighted that due to the production cuts carried out by OPEC (10) and OPEC+ countries from August 2022 onwards, effectively around 5 per cent of the total global oil availability has been removed from the market, causing crude oil price to rise by 34 per cent in just last three months.