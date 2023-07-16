PURPLE REVOLUTION | Lavender farming gaining popularity across Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir is historically known for its apples, walnuts, saffron, chinar, pine trees, and tulips, but this time it has gained attention for its lavender farming.

A scented blooming plant called lavender is widely cultivated throughout temperate areas for usage as a decorative or culinary herb.

The farmers' community in Kashmir views the production of lavender as a significant advancement.

Lavender farming is becoming more popular in the valley, according to Muhammad Yaqoub, a farmer from Pulwama in south Kashmir.

"I have begun growing lavender in my fields, and everyone is responding positively. I also have nice buyers and the profit margin is also good," he added.

Another lavender grower from the Anantnag district, Javid Ahmad, claimed that the Sirhama lavender farm is becoming a well-liked tourist destination.

"Both locals and visitors flock to see the lavender blossom. Every day, you can see a large number of tourists taking pictures in our fields," he claimed.