Purple Revolution | Lavender farming gains popularity in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 23: With the constant interventions of the J&K Government, Lavender cultivation has been amplified across J&K by the implementation of various schemes which in turn has increased the farmer's income by 4 to 5 times here.

Thousands of farmers in J&K are shifting to lavender cultivation which has proved very profitable for them. According to statistics, 5000 entrepreneurs/ farmers are cultivating lavender on more than 200 acres of land which has led to a 4 to 5 times increase in their economy. Farmers traditionally in J&K grew cereals such as maize, rice and millets which didn’t provide great returns but with lavender cultivation, their earnings have gone up several times.