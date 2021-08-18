QCC to initiate action against those selling misbranded handicraft items

During the meeting, the Director H&H, Kashmir apprised the members about the initiatives undertaken by the department for promotion of GI registrations aimed at restricting the misbranding of Kashmir art and crafts.

It was unanimously decided that an aggressive market inspection drive will be initiated in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions simultaneously so that the menace of fake machine made products is checked in the markets.

The role of non official members Meeras and Tahafuz for promotion of GI branding was highlighted during the said meeting, and their support and cooperation was also sought to disseminate the benefits of GI registration among artisans and manufacturers associated with these societies.

All the members expressed their wholehearted support for the initiatives of the department and desired that Jammu & Kashmir Handicrafts Quality Control Act be implemented in letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, all the dealers and manufacturers of Kashmir Arts and Crafts were advised to promote GI labeling on the notified items, and refrain from sale of machine made items in the name of Handmade Kashmir Art. The department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir/ Jammu is contemplating strict penal measures against any person(s)/showroom owners found violating the norms of Jammu & Kashmir Handicrafts Quality Control Act.

Director H&H, Kashmir emphasized upon the necessity of spreading the awareness about GI so that maximum number of certified GI users can get registered with Meeras and Tahfuz.