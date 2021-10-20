‘Quality seedlings play pivotal role in agri-economy’

Srinagar: Joint Director (JD) Agriculture Farms, Procurement Mandis, Promotion of Spices and Medicinal Plants Dr. Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah today visited Kitchen Garden Lalmandi, Srinagar.
During the visit, the JD inspected different plots (blocks) of the Kitchen Garden and took stock of latest interventions being adopted there during the production of seedlings of different vegetable crops.
He also held an interactive session with the concerned officers/officials and reiterated the importance of quality seedling in the sustainable agriculture economy.
The JD asked the concerned officers to ensure the optimum use of the land available with the Kitchen Garden. The hi-tech poly houses in the kitchen garden played a great role in the urbanization of backyard agriculture in Srinagar and adjacent urban areas, which is one of the priorities with the Department, he added.
He asked the officers to explore different dimensions of seedling production and make the kitchen garden an income generating centre for the Department. He also appreciated the efforts of the concerned staff for their commitment and professional approach towards their assignment.
The JD was accompanied by Deputy Director Agriculture Centre Kashmir, Zaffer Hakeem and some senior officers of the Department.