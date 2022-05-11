Quoting PAN or Aadhaar must for deposit/withdrawal of Rs 20 lakh

New Delhi: The government has made it mandatory to quote either PAN or Aadhaar for depositing or withdrawing over Rs 20 lakh in a financial year or opening of a current account.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), in a notification, said furnishing the Permanent Account Number (PAN) or biometric Aadhaar will be mandatory for such high-value deposits or withdrawals from banks in a financial year, or opening of a current account or cash credit account with a bank or post office.