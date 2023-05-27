R S Pora gets J&K Bank Cash Recycler Machine

Srinagar, May 27: Moving forward with its digital transformation journey for ensuring the ease-of -business and better customer -service, J&K Bank today dedicated one more Cash Recycler Machine (CRM) for public at R S Pora in Jammu.
The Bank's Zonal Head (Jammu) Rajesh Dubey and DGM Vinod Kumar Sharma inaugurated the CRM in the presence of Cluster Head Suresh Choudhary, Chairman Municipal Committee (R S Pura) SatpalPappi amid a gathering of valuable customers, municipal councillors, elected public representatives and local residents besides other bank officials.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, "Expansion of digital and alternate banking channels across our areas of operations especially rural areas has drastically reduced footfall at the branches."
He urged the gathering to avail of the services of the bank's digital platforms that, he said, were swift, safe and hugely convenient for the customers.
Those present on the occasion appreciated the Bank's efforts aimed at extending convenient banking services to the people of the area.
Notably, the CRM will accept and dispense cash beyond the working hours of the Bank and even during the holidays.