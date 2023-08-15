Rajouri traders hoist National Flag

Rajouri, Aug 15: Traders body of Rajouri on Tuesday hoisted the national flag in a slum area of Rajouri town.
The event was led by President Beopar Mandal Rajouri, Rajesh Gupta who was accompanied by other traders of town.
Gupta is also a Municipal Councillor from Ward 07 of municipal council Rajouri.
Gupta said that he alongwith other traders of Rajouri town decided to celebrate country's 77th Independence Day with slum dwellers who are also patriotic by heart.
Sweets and national flags were also distributed among the slum dwellers in the area.