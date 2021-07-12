RAK welcomes permission to operate restaurants at 50% capacity

Srinagar: Following the orders of the District Administration Srinagar that restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, President, Restaurant and Cafe Association of Kashmir (RAK), Sheikh Feroz today welcomed the decision and termed it as a huge respite for people associated with the industry.

According to a statement issued here, “due to successive lockdowns, the industry has been adversely hit especially due to pandemic enforced lockdown and restrictions.

The RAK President had previously accompanied the KCCI delegation led by Secretary General, Farooq Amin, and apprised the authorities of the plight of the people of this industry and the impact of continuous restrictions on livelihood of the people associated with the industry.

The sector which employs thousands of people and is a source of livelihood for thousands of families, the delegation had urged authorities to allow reopening of restaurants and assured that proper Covid-19 SOP’s will be followed in order to contain the contagion.”