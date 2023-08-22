Ramban residents voice concern over rising prices of essential commodities

Ramban, Aug 21: The working class and members of civil society in the mountainous Ramban area have urged the administration that public distribution system be strengthened in order to control the rising prices of essential commodities.
Local residents complained that the cost of necessities such as food, medication, housing, and transportation had been steadily rising.
The earnings in the unorganised sector, especially for labour and employees, have not changed. They said that all groups of people want rising expenses to be reined in in order to reduce the burden of inflation, not only the working class.
Farmers complained that the cost of inputs like fertilizers, pesticides seeds etc has gone up.
People alleged that the drastic curtailment in subsidies on fuel, cooking gas and fertilizers and increases in the electricity tariff is creating a cascading effect on the poor people.